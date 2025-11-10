EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: FIRST QUARTER REVENUE 2025/2026

7% INCREASE IN TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 1 €70.8 MILLION VS. €66.1 MILLION IN N-1

Strong player trading activity (€40.7 million vs. €29.7 million in N-1)

Decrease in L1 TV rights due to the termination of the DAZN/LFP contract

Major-event activity less intense than in N-1

Lyon, November 10, 2025,

1/ TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS1

Total revenue amounted to €70.8 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to €66.1 million a year earlier, reflecting strong player trading activity (€40.7 million as of 09/30/25 vs. €29.7 million as of 09/30/24, i.e. +37%), a decrease in Ligue 1 TV rights following the early termination of the DAZN/LFP contract, and a major event activity less intense than in N-1.

In € million (from July 1 to September 30) 09/30/25

3 months 09/30/24

3 months Change Var % Ticketing championship and other matches 6.2 6.7 -0.5 - Ticketing Europe 0.0 0.6 -0.6 -100 Ticketing 6.2 7.3 -1.1 -15 LFP-FFF TV rights 1.8 2.8 -1.0 -35 UEFA TV rights 6.5 6.3 0.1 2 TV and marketing rights 8.3 9.1 -0.8 -9 Sponsoring-Advertising 7.7 6.7 1.0 15 Derivative products 3.2 3.0 0.2 5 Other brand-related revenue 2.4 2.9 -0.6 -20 Brand-related revenue 5.5 6.0 -0.4 -7 Seminars and visits 0.6 1.5 -0.8 -57 Major events 1.8 6.0 -4.3 -71 Events 2.4 7.5 -5.1 -68 Revenue (excluding player trading) 30.1 36.5 -6.4 -18 Revenue from sale of player registrations 40.7 29.7 11.0 37 Total revenue (1) 70.8 66.1 4.6 7

* estimated, unaudited data

(1) APM (Alternative Performance Measure) Total revenue from activities, including revenue from non-trading activities and revenue from player contract transfers.

TICKETING: €6.2 million (vs. €7.3 million as of 09/30/24, down €1.1 million i.e. -15%)

Domestic ticket sales amounted to €6.2 million, compared with €6.7 million in N-1, down €0.5 million, or -7%, including revenue from three Ligue 1 matches like in N-1.

As the first match of the 2025/2026 Europa League group stage was played away, no European ticket sales were recorded as of September 30, 2025, compared to €0.6 million in N-1 (one home match).

MEDIA AND MARKETING RIGHTS: €8.3 million (vs. €9.1 million as of 09/30/24, down €0.8 million i.e.

-9%)

LFP/FFF TV rights amounted to €1.8 million (with a 2nd place in Ligue 1 as of 09/30/25) compared to €2.8 million as of September 30, 2024 (11th place in Ligue 1), representing a 35% decrease. Following the early termination of the DAZN/LFP contract in June 2025, Ligue 1 matches have been broadcast since the start of the 2025/2026 season via the "Ligue 1+" platform, created by the LFP, and via BeIN SPORTS. As of September 30, 2025, LFP TV rights revenues are calculated on the basis of the LFP's provisional distribution guide, which does not take into account revenues from the Ligue 1+ channel, but only the contract with BeIN SPORTS, international rights, and the DAZN termination indemnity. Additional revenues related to the Ligue 1+ channel are expected to be recorded in the current financial year. The LFP anticipates that the first two years of operation of the platform will be financially difficult, with a significant drop in revenues, followed by a gradual increase in the following years.

The club's participation in the Europa League group stage (as in N-1) will generate UEFA TV rights revenue of €6.5 million as of September 30, 2025, compared with €6.3 million in N-1.

SPONSORING - ADVERTISING: €7.7 million (vs. €6.7 million as of 09/30/24, i.e. +€1.0 million, +15%)

Partnership and advertising revenues performed well at €7.7 million (vs. €6.7 million as of 09/30/24), up 15%, thanks to the signing of new partnership agreements, including an agreement signed with the Government of the Republic of Congo for four sporting seasons (2025/2026 to 2028/2029).

BRAND-RELATED REVENUE: €5.5 million (vs. €6.0 million as of 09/30/24, down €0.4 million, i.e. -7%)

Brand products amounted to €5.5 million, compared with €6.0 million as of September 30, 2024, with a slight increase in derivative products (+5%) and a decrease in other brand products (-€0.6 million) linked in particular to residual amounts recorded in N-1.

EVENTS: €2.4 million (vs. €7.5 million as of 09/30/24, down €5.1 million, i.e. -68%)

Revenues from major events amounted to €1.8 million (vs. €6.1 million as of 09/30/24), with the Imagine Dragon concert on July 3, 2025. In N-1, activity was particularly intense with eleven soccer matches as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and a France/Belgium game as part of the UEFA Nations League.

Revenues from seminars and tours amounted to €0.6 million (vs. €1.5 million as of September 30, 2024).

SALE OF PLAYERS: €40.7 million (vs. €29.7 million as of 09/30/24, i.e. +€11.0 million, i.e. +37%)

In line with the new objectives of reducing personnel costs and improving results, player trading activity was intense during the 2025 summer transfer window. Player transfers in June 2025 were recorded in the 2024/2025 financial year (nearly €50 million), while revenues from transfers between July 1st to September 30th, 2025 amounted to €40.7 million and included the transfers of Georges MIKAUTADZE to Villarreal (€22.6 million), Lucas PERRI to Leeds United (€12.9 million), ADRYELSON to Al Wasl (€1.2 million), Jordan VERETOUT to Al Arabi (€0.5 million) and Mathieu PATOUILLET to Al Hilal (€0.3 million), as well as income from loans, incentives and miscellaneous items (€3.2 million).

It is recalled that as of September 30, 2024, trading revenues included the transfers of Jake O'BRIEN to Everton (€14.3 million), Mamadou SARR to Strasbourg (€9.2 million), Mama BALDÉ to Brest (€4.2 million), as well as various incentives and revenues (€2.1 million).

2/ NEWS

The main updates concerning the Company's activity since the end of the 2024/2025 financial year (ended on June 30, 2025) were detailed in the Company's press release dated October 28, 2025, to which readers are invited to refer.

As announced in said press release, the Company's Board of Directors has decided to postpone the approval and publication of its annual financial statements and Universal Registration Document for the 2024/2025 financial year, pending the completion of the review of flows between the Company and its related parties. The Company is making every effort to finalize and publish its financial statements as soon as possible and no later than November 30, 2025, and will inform the market of the publication date as soon as possible.

The Club's sporting performance since the start of the season remains in line with its European qualification objectives (Olympique Lyonnais being 7th in Ligue 1 as of today, with the same number of points as the 5th and 6th). Yesterday's match against PSG set a new matchday attendance and ticketing revenue record for a Ligue 1 match, which the Club is delighted about.

