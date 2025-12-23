EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: ENDRICK JOINS OL UNTIL THE END OF THE SEASON

Tuesday, 23 December 2025 - 5.35 pm

Olympique Lyonnais is very pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the arrival of Brazilian international forward Endrick, on a paid loan worth up to €1 million, until the end of the season.

At just 19 years old, Endrick joins OL with an already solid background at the highest level and a maturity developed in highly demanding sporting environments. His attacking profile, impact in decisive areas, and energy are major assets to support the team in the second half of the season, which will feature numerous objectives to achieve.

Born in Taguatinga, near Brasília, Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa began playing football at the Palmeiras academy, where he quickly established himself as one of the most promising talents of his generation. A natural goalscorer, he soon stood out on the international stage, winning several individual and team trophies at youth level, notably at the prestigious Montaigu Tournament in 2022.

At just 16, he signed his first professional contract with Palmeiras and made his Brazilian league debut against Coritiba CFC. Performances followed for the left-footed forward, who confirmed his potential and committed to Real Madrid, which he joined upon reaching adulthood in the summer of 2024. Before leaving for Europe, Endrick-nicknamed "Bobby"-played 82 matches for the São Paulo club, scored 21 goals, and won the Brazilian championship twice.

Since joining Real Madrid, Endrick has continued his development at the highest level. With 7 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions, he has shown his ability to be decisive. A fast, technical, and clinical attacker, he has also established himself in the Brazilian national team, moving within a few months from youth squads to the Seleção. At 19, he already has 14 caps and 3 goals for Brazil.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Endrick, who will be present from December 29 for the return of the professional squad, and thanks Real Madrid for the quality of the discussions and cooperation that made his arrival possible.

