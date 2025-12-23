Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 15:03
1,585 Euro
+8,56 % +0,125
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4301,65018:09
Actusnews Wire
23.12.2025 17:53 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: ENDRICK JOINS OL UNTIL THE END OF THE SEASON

Tuesday, 23 December 2025 - 5.35 pm

Olympique Lyonnais is very pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the arrival of Brazilian international forward Endrick, on a paid loan worth up to €1 million, until the end of the season.

At just 19 years old, Endrick joins OL with an already solid background at the highest level and a maturity developed in highly demanding sporting environments. His attacking profile, impact in decisive areas, and energy are major assets to support the team in the second half of the season, which will feature numerous objectives to achieve.

Born in Taguatinga, near Brasília, Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa began playing football at the Palmeiras academy, where he quickly established himself as one of the most promising talents of his generation. A natural goalscorer, he soon stood out on the international stage, winning several individual and team trophies at youth level, notably at the prestigious Montaigu Tournament in 2022.

At just 16, he signed his first professional contract with Palmeiras and made his Brazilian league debut against Coritiba CFC. Performances followed for the left-footed forward, who confirmed his potential and committed to Real Madrid, which he joined upon reaching adulthood in the summer of 2024. Before leaving for Europe, Endrick-nicknamed "Bobby"-played 82 matches for the São Paulo club, scored 21 goals, and won the Brazilian championship twice.

Since joining Real Madrid, Endrick has continued his development at the highest level. With 7 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions, he has shown his ability to be decisive. A fast, technical, and clinical attacker, he has also established himself in the Brazilian national team, moving within a few months from youth squads to the Seleção. At 19, he already has 14 caps and 3 goals for Brazil.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Endrick, who will be present from December 29 for the return of the professional squad, and thanks Real Madrid for the quality of the discussions and cooperation that made his arrival possible.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +44 781 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lppykZlrlZudnG2clZZrbGRjbm6TyJKbbmObl5edlsecnJ5plG+UmJfGZnJmnGVo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95702-efg-20251223-endrick-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.