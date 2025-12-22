EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: PERMANENT TRANSFER OF SAËL KUMBEDI TO WOLFSBURG

Monday, 22 December 2025 - 6.00 pm

Olympique Lyonnais announces the permanent transfer of Saël Kumbedi to Wolfsburg. The Bundesliga club has exercised the purchase option set at €6 million, with additional bonuses of up to €2 million, as well as a 10% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Having arrived in September 2022 from Le Havre, the U21 international defender played 62 matches in all competitions for OL, providing 5 assists.

Olympique Lyonnais thanks Saël for his commitment and exemplary attitude at the club and wishes him every success in Germany.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +44 781 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

