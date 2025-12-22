Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
22.12.25 | 08:12
1,460 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
22.12.2025 18:23 Uhr
115 Leser



EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: PERMANENT TRANSFER OF SAËL KUMBEDI TO WOLFSBURG

Monday, 22 December 2025 - 6.00 pm

Olympique Lyonnais announces the permanent transfer of Saël Kumbedi to Wolfsburg. The Bundesliga club has exercised the purchase option set at €6 million, with additional bonuses of up to €2 million, as well as a 10% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Having arrived in September 2022 from Le Havre, the U21 international defender played 62 matches in all competitions for OL, providing 5 assists.

Olympique Lyonnais thanks Saël for his commitment and exemplary attitude at the club and wishes him every success in Germany.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +44 781 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nW+fZZ1taGmbnJ9qYshlmWWWa5hox2DKmmjKmmeemJ+bcJ5klmeWbJnIZnJmm25p
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95693-efg-20251222-kumbedi-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
