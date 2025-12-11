PUBLICATION OF EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP'S UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2024/25 (FRENCH VERSION)

Eagle Football Group's Universal Registration Document for the 2024/25 financial year was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 10 December 2025 and registered under number D.25-0760. It includes in particular:

all the information contained in the 2024/25 annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025;

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

the report on the executive officers' compensation policy;

the various statutory auditors' reports;

the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

The universal registration document is available in the Annual Report section of the company's website at Finance.eaglefootballgroup.com.

Copies are also available from the company's head office: 10, avenue Simone Veil, CS 70712, 69153 Décines Cedex.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +44 781 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m3CfYJiak2vKmZudaZtmaZVlaZdhyGWdZWrIlJOZlcqZZ2pgmJxhbceXZnJmmmlt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95547-efg-251211-mise-a-disposition-du-document-d_enregistrement-universel-2024-2025-gb.pdf