WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
13.08.25 | 08:02
Actusnews Wire
13.08.2025 18:23 Uhr
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT JULY 31, 2025

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares175 873 471
Number of real voting rights306 257 053
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		318 491 542

For more information:


EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mGick8ibZW+YmWuaZstobWqWaG1pm5THmpbLxZJsZZ/Kbm9mxpdobZaXZnJkm2dr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93625-efg-declaration-d_actions-et-nombre-de-droits-de-vote-31072025-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
