

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) has released a report that highlights a concerning rise in cancer cases among younger individuals due to alcohol consumption.



According to the AACR, 40% of all cancer cases in the United States are linked to controllable risk factors, including tobacco use, lack of physical activity, poor diet, and high alcohol intake.



While moderate alcohol consumption was previously believed to reduce the risk of heart disease, a recent study involving over 135,000 adults in the UK found that moderate drinkers did not experience lower heart disease rates compared to those who drank little.



In fact, increased alcohol consumption was associated with higher rates of cancer-related deaths.



The report emphasizes the importance of reducing alcohol intake and adopting healthier lifestyle choices, such as quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in regular exercise, and minimizing exposure to pollution and excessive sun. Additionally, the researchers recommend the implementation of cancer warning labels on alcoholic beverages.



Dr. Lara Ray, an alcohol and addiction researcher at UCLA, has highlighted the increased risk of certain cancers associated with higher alcohol intake, particularly noting a rise in alcohol consumption among women. Previous studies have linked alcohol consumption to six types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, liver, stomach, and specific head and neck cancers.



Furthermore, Dr. Jane Figueiredo, a public health researcher at Cedars-Sinai, has pointed out that 51% of the population is unaware of the cancer risk associated with alcohol, underscoring the need for greater awareness. She also emphasized that while red wine may be perceived to have heart benefits, there are alternative effective ways to support heart health.



The report also highlights the potential negative impact of alcohol on the gut microbiome, which could promote the growth of cancer cells.



Additionally, alcohol consumption may increase the risk of breast, liver, stomach, certain head and neck cancers, and esophageal cancer. The report indicates that alcohol was responsible for 5.4% of cancer cases in 2019 and suggests that alcohol consumption during pregnancy may increase the child's risk of developing leukemia later in life.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News