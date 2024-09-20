

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study conducted by a team of researchers from University College London (UCL), King's College London, and the University of Leeds has shed light on the significant role of genetics in driving fussy eating behaviors in children.



The findings of this research, which were published in the Journal of Child Psychology & Psychiatry, are based on the analysis of survey responses from parents of both identical and non-identical twins across England and Wales. The study focused on children ranging from 16 months to 13 years of age encompassing 2,400 twin pairs.



To discern the influence of genetics and environment, parents completed questionnaires about their children's eating habits at various stages of development - specifically at 16 months, three, five, seven, and thirteen years old. By comparing the fussy eating behaviors of non-identical twins (who share 50% of their genes) with those of identical twins (who share 100% of their genes), the researchers found that non-identical twins exhibited significantly less similarity in their fussy eating tendencies compared to identical twins. This highlights the substantial genetic influence on fussy eating behaviors.



The study also observed that the levels of food fussiness remained relatively consistent throughout childhood, peaking around the age of seven before gradually declining. Lead author Dr. Zeynep Nas from UCL's Behavioral Science & Health emphasized that food fussiness is a common occurrence in children and often causes anxiety for parents, who may feel responsible for this behavior. The study's findings suggest that understanding fussy eating as primarily genetic could alleviate parental blame, emphasizing that parenting does not cause this behavior. Additionally, the research indicates that fussy eating may not just be a passing phase but could follow a consistent pattern.



Dr. Alison Fildes from the University of Leeds added that despite the strong genetic basis of fussy eating, it is not unchangeable. Parents can assist their children in developing a taste for various foods throughout childhood and into adolescence, although peer influence may become more significant as they enter their teenage years.



The researchers acknowledged some limitations of the study, including the smaller number of participants at age seven which was around 703 children, compared to other ages, and a sample that mainly represented white British households from higher socio-economic backgrounds, which may not be representative of the general population of England and Wales. Future research should explore non-western populations, where food culture, parental feeding practices, and food security vary significantly.



