

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates a positive development in the overdose crisis in the United States.



After a significant increase in overdose deaths during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a notable decline in fatal overdoses in recent months, marking the lowest levels since spring 2021.



According to the CDC's estimates, approximately 101,000 overdose deaths occurred in the year ending in April, showing a 10% decrease from the previous year. While this number is still higher than the nearly 72,000 fatal overdoses recorded in 2019, the recent data indicates a positive trend.



One of the significant contributors to this decline is the reduction in fentanyl-related deaths. Deaths involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids have decreased by 20% year-over-year, now accounting for about two-thirds of all fatal overdoses, down from over three-quarters a year prior.



Experts attribute the downward trend to a combination of ongoing efforts, including enhanced access to naloxone, expanded treatment programs for opioid use disorder, and increased public awareness about the risks associated with synthetic opioids like fentanyl.



While this progress is promising at the national level, experts caution against complacency, noting that there may be significant disparities in the impact of the overdose epidemic on certain populations. Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health, highlighted that death rates for the most affected groups, particularly Native Americans and Black American men, remain high and have not decreased.



It is essential to gain a deeper understanding of the differing trends in overdose mortality to effectively implement and support evidence-based strategies aimed at preventing and reducing deaths. Ongoing efforts must prioritize preventing drug use, treating addiction, providing access to life-saving harm-reduction services, and supporting recovery in a fair and accessible manner for all individuals in need.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News