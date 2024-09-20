

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to Alabama Political Reporter, local cannabis company, Alabama Always, has filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission or AMCC, accusing it of violating the state's Open Meetings Act as well as the Alabama Administrative Procedures Act.



The company further alleged that the commission has mishandled the medical cannabis licensing process, leaving thousands of patients disappointed.



The lawsuit asked the judge to permanently nullify all three of the agency's attempts to issue integrated licenses and declare the AMCC's appeal process void, according to WBRC.



Referring to the AMCC's controversial decisions on integrated license awards and denials in 2023, Alabama Always argued that the decisions were illegal as the commission bypassed mandatory contested case hearings and violated its own rules.



The company's attorney Will Somerville said, 'They have never explained why some people got licenses and some didn't. Most egregiously to me, they didn't explain how they thought some people could do the job of producing medical cannabis while others couldn't'.



As the legal process continues, patients in Alabama are left suffering and driving across the country to access medical marijuana.



