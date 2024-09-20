

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study led by NYU Langone Health and the University of Manitoba found that breastfeeding lowers the risk of asthma in infants by shaping their microbiome during the first year of life.



The study, published in the journal Cell, used data from mothers and children in the CHILD Cohort study, following the same 3,500 Canadian children at different stages of life.



Researchers noted that breast milk contained several important compounds, like complex sugars called human milk oligosaccharides, that can only be broken down by certain microbes.



Breastfeeding for more than three months promotes the good microbes in the infant's digestive system and nasal cavity.



'Just as a pacemaker regulates the rhythm of the heart, breastfeeding and human milk set the pace and sequence for microbial colonization in the infant's gut and nasal cavity, ensuring that this process occurs in an orderly and timely manner,' said study co-senior investigator Dr. Liat Shenhav.



'Healthy microbiome development is not only about having the right microbes. They also need to arrive in the right order at the right time.'



On contrast, weaning the infant from breast milk, could lead to the growth of other types of microbes, which digests formula components, eventually increasing asthma risk.



'This research highlights the profound impact of breastfeeding on the infant microbiome and its essential role in supporting respiratory health,' concluded co-author Dr. Meghan Azad, Canada Research Chair in Early Nutrition and the Developmental Origins of Disease and director of the Manitoba Interdisciplinary Lactation Centre.



'Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for developing strategies to optimize infant health and prevent respiratory conditions from an early age.'



