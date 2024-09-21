

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) said that it agreed to acquire a significant majority stake in Evirth, a manufacturer of cakes and pastries in China, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.



Founded in 2013, Evirth is a leading company in the frozen-to-chilled cakes and pastries market in China, a sector currently valued at approximately $3 billion and experiencing a compound annual growth rate of about 15 percent.



Mondelez already has a minority investment in Evirth to develop, manufacture and supply frozen-to-chilled cakes and pastries in China featuring some of its iconic brands, including Oreo and Philadelphia.



