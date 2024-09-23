Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024

WKN: A2DPS4 | ISIN: SE0008613731 | Ticker-Symbol: 9II
23.09.24
08:10 Uhr
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2024 08:26 Uhr
Biovica International: Biovica Signs Significant Work Order for TKa Testing Services

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica, active in blood-based cancer monitoring, has signed a work order with a value of 2.2 MSEK. This is the company's largest single work order to date for TKa testing services within its Pharma Services business. The work order is signed with a US-based biotech company focused on next-generation CDK inhibitors, which since last week has a Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Biovica.

Biovica will provide TKa testing services from its US CAP/CLIA lab for a multicenter phase I/II dose-escalation and expansion clinical study evaluating a next-generation CDK-inhibitor treatment in solid tumors.

"We are excited about this collaboration. It adds to our list of orders with a high sample number and thus shows the growing use of our TKa assay in large clinical studies. This increases the likelihood of TKa being validated as a companion biomarker for patient treatment monitoring and optimization", said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO
Phone: +46 76 666 16 47
E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO
Phone: +46 73 125 92 46
E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

This information is information that Biovica International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-09-23 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

Biovica signs significant work order for TKa testing services

SOURCE: Biovica International



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
