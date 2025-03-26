Biovica International: DiviTum TKa Data in Combination with Inflammation Proteins Presented at the AACR Meeting Enhance Precision to Predict Efficacy of Immunotherapy

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica, a leader in blood-based biomarker assays in oncology, today announces that an abstract with DiviTum TKa in a biomarker algorithm will be presented by Karolinska Institutet (KI) at the annual AACR meeting in Chicago on April 25-30, 2025, providing the first evidence that DiviTum TKa in combination with inflammation protein biomarkers significantly improves the ability to stratify patients likely to benefit from immunotherapy.

In a translational malignant melanoma study by KI and the Karolinska University Hospital, patients with the best biomarker profile experienced a 5-year overall survival of 83 percent versus 11 percent in a cohort with a high-risk profile. Full study results will be presented on Sunday, April 27 at 2 pm CST.

"Our study demonstrates the first evidence that measuring cell proliferation with DiviTum TKa in combination with pro-tumorigenic inflammation markers is of significant value and increase precision to predict treatment efficacy. We look forward to further study these biomarkers and their potential to impact long-term outcomes," said Suzanne Egyhazi Brage, Senior research specialist at Karolinska Institutet.

"The results presented at AACR reinforce and broaden DiviTum TKa's utility in oncology," said Anders Rylander, CEO Biovica. "By combining DiviTum TKa with inflammation markers, we have enhanced the ability to identify patients who are more likely to respond to immunotherapy, providing a unique tool for clinicians and pharmaceutical companies developing next-generation immune-based treatments."

The aim of the study was to find a solution that better can predict the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) - a class of drugs that are common when treating many solid tumors. As ICI therapy can produce severe side effects and less than half of patients benefit from treatment there is a need for better biomarkers to identify patients that will achieve positive outcomes from therapy. Additionally, according to Global Data, more than 150 drug developers are currently developing next generation ICI's and could use improved tools to better identify responder populations, refine trial designs and demonstrate enhanced efficacy in targeted patient groups.

