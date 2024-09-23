Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
WKN: 922218 | ISIN: FI0009007694 | Ticker-Symbol: SNQB
Frankfurt
23.09.24
08:11 Uhr
6,470 Euro
-0,160
-2,41 %
23.09.2024 08:34 Uhr
116 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Sanoma's social bond as the first corporate social bond on Nasdaq Helsinki

Helsinki, Finland, September 23, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced
that Sanoma Corporation (ticker: SANOMA) has listed its inaugural social bond
on the Nasdaq Sustainable Debt Market at Nasdaq Helsinki. The bond notional is
EUR 150 million with a maturity of three years. Sanoma Corporation is the first
corporate issue to list a social bond on the Nasdaq Sustainable Debt Market at
Nasdaq Helsinki. 

The funds Sanoma raises through the issuance of the social bond will be used
according to Sanoma's Social Bond Framework to finance or refinance
expenditures aimed at improving access to essential education services. The
Framework covers the development and maintenance of inclusive learning
solutions, such as printed and digital learning materials, digital learning and
teaching platforms, and acquisitions of learning content businesses related to
the target population of all K12 (i.e. primary, secondary and vocational
education) students in Sanoma's operating countries. 

"Education is a fundamental human right and key to achieving sustainable
development. Sanoma's businesses have a positive impact on the lives of
millions of people every day and our learning products and services enable and
support teachers and schools to develop the talents of about 25 million
students to reach their potential. With the issuance of our first social bond,
we are offering investors the opportunity to support equal access to education
and to contribute to the UN SDGs, especially Goal 4 Quality Education. We are
very pleased with the issuance and listing of our bond to Nasdaq Helsinki,"
says Alex Green, CFO of Sanoma Corporation. 

"With over 600 instruments from 144 issuers listed on Nasdaq Sustainable Debt
Market today, we have witnessed remarkable growth and impact. The Nordic region
continues to demonstrate leadership in sustainable finance, with sustainable
bonds now accounting for 36% of all new corporate bond listings on our Nordic
exchanges, a significant increase from 30% in the same period in 2023. While
green bonds have become a key component of the Nordic Corporate Bond Market,
socially themed bonds have mainly been issued by governmental agencies. We
welcome Sanoma's groundbreaking transaction and hope to see more social
corporate bonds made available to Nordic investors in the future," said Axel
Anderstedt-Holm, Head of European Debt Listings and Sustainable Bonds at
Nasdaq. 

"We are excited to welcome Sanoma's social bond to Nasdaq Helsinki Sustainable
Debt Market as our first social corporate bond in Finland," said Henrik Husman,
President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We have now 29 sustainable bonds listed on
Nasdaq Helsinki, and we look forward to seeing additional issuers following
this trend." 


About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
+358 9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
