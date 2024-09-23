Nokia Oyj: Nokia deploys high-performance cross-border DWDM network for IGC

Press Release

Nokia deploys high-performance cross-border DWDM network for IGC

Nokia's Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) solution was used by IGC to overlay and enhance the existing infrastructure to more effectively manage the growing capacity demand.

The new, improved network allows IGC's customers, including hyperscalers, to benefit from a high capacity, low latency and highly available network.

Based on Nokia's latest photonic service engine (PSE) chipset, Nokia's DWDM solution will allow IGC to improve its energy efficiency while increasing network capacity and availability.

23 September 2024

Bangkok, Thailand - Nokia today announced that International Gateway Company Limited (IGC) has selected Nokia's next-generation optical transport solution to modernize its existing DWDM network, which connects the East region to Cambodia and the South region to Malaysia. Powered by Nokia's latest generation Photonic Service Engine (PSE) chipset, the upgraded network will be capable of transmitting 400G per wavelength, enabling IGC to more effectively manage booming traffic demands while ensuring superior data center connectivity for its customers.

Upon deployment in Bangkok and in the East and South regions, Nokia's Data Center Interconnect (DCI) solution will enable IGC to cost-effectively meet requirements for a high-capacity, robust network as consumer data demand surges.

Pichit Satapattayanont, Chief Executive Officer at IGC, said: "Nokia's cost-effective and resilient DWDM solution, based on coherent technology, will help us delight our hyperscale customers by providing superior connectivity from the Cambodian border to the Malaysian border. We are pleased with the timely and seamless completion of the project and look forward to strengthening our partnership and collaboration with Nokia in the future."

Ajay Sharma, Head of Network Infrastructure Sales, SEA North at Nokia, said: "We are thrilled that our industry-leading products and solutions will help IGC fulfil the transmission capacity demands of its customers today and in the future. Our innovative DWDM optical network solution is designed to help service providers cost-effectively enhance network capacity and build resilience while reducing their energy consumption."

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About IGC

International Gateway Company Limited or IGC is a subsidiary of ALT Telecom Plc., a neutral regional telecommunication and network service provider. IGC was established in year 2017 to provide wholesale bandwidth for both domestic and international traffic via SRT (State Railway of Thailand), EGAT and its nationwide network (so-called GMS network) which has totally about 12,000km of nationwide-optical fiber network and owns NNI (Network to Network Interface) for 12 Active Crossing Borders to connect with total of 42 operators surrounding countries and in Thailand, with extended connectivity to more than 10 well-known data centers in Thailand. Moreover, the Open Access License includes 5 CLSs (Cable Landing Stations) which located in the most strategic locations for the Submarine cable Business in Thailand. With Submarine cable network it will allow IGC to play a major role in the Eastern Economic Corridor Project and bridge the Submarine cable traffic to the GMS Terrestrial network.

Visit us online at: www.intergateway.co.th and connect us on LinkedIn: International Gateway (IGC)

