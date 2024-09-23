Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
WKN: A2PA3E | ISIN: US36467X2062
München
23.09.24
08:35 Uhr
2,545 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
23.09.2024 12:30 Uhr
84 Leser
Gaming Innovation Group - Minutes from Special Meeting of Shareholders

ST JULIANS, Malta, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Special Meeting of Shareholders in Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (the "Company") was held today, 23 September 2024, in Stockholm, Sweden. Shareholders representing 57.38% of the shares entitled to vote were present in person or by proxy.

The Special Meeting of Shareholders resolved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation authorizing (i) a change in the par value per share of the Company's Common Stock from one dollar (USD 1.00) to one tenth of a cent (USD 0.001) and (ii) a change in the name of the Company from "Gaming Innovation Group Inc." to "Gentoo Media Inc."

The Special Meeting of Shareholders also resolved to approve the split of the Company as further described in the Plan of Separation attached to the Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders dated 4 September 2024, whereby the GIG Platform business will be spun off to operate as an independent public company, GiG Software PLC. The assets and subsidiaries of the GiG Platform business will thereby be extracted from the Company and distributed to the shareholders. This will result in the Company being split into two separate unaffiliated public companies. The Media Business, which is not extracted through the spin-off, will remain with the Company, which is renamed to Gentoo Media Inc.

Finally, the Special Meeting of Shareholders also elected Tomasz Juroszek as new member of the Board of Directors, replacing Steve Salmon that resigned in June 2024.

The minutes from the Special Meeting of Shareholders will be uploaded on the Company's website, www.gig.com.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Riese Harstad, Chairman of the Board, mikael.harstad@gig.com, +44 7984183850
Tore Formo, Group CFO of GiG, tore@gig.com, +47 916 68 678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gaming-innovation-group---minutes-from-special-meeting-of-shareholders,c4041143

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15972/4041143/3013986.pdf

GiG_Minutes_23_September_2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group--minutes-from-special-meeting-of-shareholders-302255471.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
