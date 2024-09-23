

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - After warning civilians to evacuate from Hezbollah hideouts, the Israeli military has carried out extensive air strikes on the Iran-backed group targets in Lebanon Monday.



One person was killed in Israeli attack north of the Bekaa Valley, according to reports quoting Lebanon's health ministry.



the Israel Defense Forces sent text and voice messages to civilians in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley to move away from 'residential buildings that are being used by Hezbollah for hiding weapons.'



A statement from IDF says it is 'conducting strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon.'



The latest round of Israeli strikes in Lebanon will be more 'extensive and precise,' according to IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.



Simultaneously, Hezbollah militants launched rockets that reportedly reached deep inside Israel, as far as the city of Haifa.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News