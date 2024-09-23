

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Anura Kumara Dissanayake assumed office of Sri Lanka's president, becoming the nation's first left-leaning leader.



He took oath as the ninth President of the south Asian island nation in the presence of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the Presidential Secretariat.



The 55-year-old leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna promised to establish a new clean political culture in the country mired in corruption and cronyism for long.



'We will do the utmost to win back the people's respect and trust in the political system,' he said after being sworn in.



Dissanayake contested the presidential election as the candidate of the National People's Power, a socialist political alliance, campaigning on an anti-corruption platform and promising good governance.



Dissanayake won in the second round on Sunday after no candidate could win more than half of the total votes in the first round of polling.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena resigned, paving the way for the dissolution of parliament and a new general election.



The State Department said the United States remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka as it builds a stable, prosperous, and cohesive society. 'We look forward to working with President-elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake to further strengthen our bilateral ties, which are based on shared democratic values and respect for national sovereignty. We also look forward to promoting economic growth, security, and deeper cooperation between our nations,' said a statement by Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.



