

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence weakened and continued to remain negative in September, the National Bank of Belgium said on Monday.



The consumer sentiment index dropped to -7.0 in September from -3.0 in the previous month.



The loss of confidence affected all components of the indicator, the survey said.



Consumers' opinion on the general economic situation weakened in September, with the index falling to -15 from -10.



The index measuring the financial situation of households dropped slightly to -2 from -1. Likewise, the index for savings among households dropped to 15 from 18.



Households expressed serious concerns about the resurgence in unemployment, which has reached its highest level in almost two years. The respective index climbed to 25 from 18 in August.



