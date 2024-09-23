ROK Resources, Inc.: ROK Resources Announces Drilling Results & Guidance Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK)(OTCQB:ROKRF) is pleased to announce year to date drilling results and an update to 2024 guidance.

2024 DRILLING RESULTS

Year to date, the Company has successfully drilled 6 gross (4.95 net) wells, resulting in two of the best oil wells drilled in Saskatchewanin July 20241, with the two wells averaging more than 250 boepd2 IP30 and 230 boepd2 IP60. In addition, the most recent well drilled in the program has produced approximately 250 boepd2 IP30. The Company's 2024 wells, on average, have outperformed internal type curves on both IP30 and IP60 bases. The Company's successful drill program has resulted in the discovery of three independent fields and continues to position the Company for future production and reserve growth.

2024 GUIDANCE UPDATE

The Company intends to drill an additional 3 gross (3 net) wells in 2024, targeting reserve and inventory growth in the Frobisher and Midale formations. Given the Company's recent drilling success, construction of a multi-well facility is scheduled for Q4 2024, which will lower operating costs and allow for continued optimization of existing wells.

Given the volatility in the North American oil and natural gas market the Company has elected to reduce capital expenditures by delaying the drilling of 4 net wells in Saskatchewan, thereby reducing capital expenditures by $4.0 million for the balance of 2024. Updated 2024 guidance reflects a 17% reduction in capital expenditures and Adjusted Net Debt while average production only decreases by 4% when compared to previous guidance.

2024 Previous Guidance 2024 Revised Guidance Capital Expenditures (MM) $24 $20 Daily Average Production (boepd) 2 4,150 4,000 Exit Production (boepd) 2,3 4,600 4,200 Funds from Operations (MM) $31.0 $29.8 Adjusted Net Debt (MM) $20.0 $16.6 Average WTI (US$) $76.50/bbl $70/bbl

Further, the Company remains well positioned to mitigate market volatility with hedges at weighted average swap prices at CA$97.57/bbl WTI and CA$2.84/mmbtu natural gas, respectively.

HEDGES

WTI Swaps AECO Swaps Quarter bbls/d CA$/bbl mmbtu/d CA$/mmbtu Q4 2024 1,539.00 $99.31 5,397.00 $2.84 Q1 2025 1,200.00 $96.76 5,000.00 $3.22 Q2 2025 1,019.00 $99.23 5,070.00 $2.66 Q3 2025 665.00 $95.98 2,618.00 $2.30 Q4 2025 297.00 $95.98 1,487.00 $3.01 Q1 2026 276.00 $94.62 1,416.00 $3.37 Q2 2026 260.00 $93.46 1,348.00 $2.47 Average 751.00 $97.57 3,191.00 $2.84

LITHIUM SHARE EXCHANGE

The Company is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced share exchange with EMP Metals Corp. ("EMP Metals") wherein the Company has exchanged its common shares of Hub City Lithium Corp. ("Hub City Lithium"), a private entity, in return for 18,925,000 common shares of EMP Metals, a public entity which trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "EMPS". The Company's ownership in EMP Metals is 17.11% basic.

Notes:

Peters & Co. Energy Update dated July 2024 Based on field production data 66% liquids 300 boepd shut-in on June 15, 2024 at Kaybob due to AECO pricing Production guidance assumes Kaybob volumes are back on-stream before year-end

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It has offices located in both Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. ROK's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Taylor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bryden Wright, President and Chief Operating Officer

Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development

Lynn Chapman, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (306) 522-0011

Email: investor@rokresources.ca

Website: www.rokresources.ca

Conversion Measures

Production volumes and reserves are commonly expressed on a barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of 6 thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") to 1 barrel of oil ("bbl"). Although the intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants, boe's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In recent years, the value ratio based on the price of crude oil as compared to natural gas has been significantly higher than the energy equivalency of 6:1 and utilizing a conversion of natural gas volumes on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value

Abbreviations

bbls/d bopd barrels per day barrels per day boepd barrels oil equivalent per day IP Initial Production NGLs Natural Gas Liquids Mboe Mg/l mmbtu/d thousands of barrels of oil equivalent milligrams per Litre million British thermal units per day MMboe millions of barrels of oil equivalent PDP Proved Developed Producing TP Total Proved Reserves TPP Total Proved and Probable Reserves WTI CA$ US$ West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for the crude oil standard grade Canadian dollars U.S. dollars

