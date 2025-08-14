Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PXKZ | ISIN: CA77544C1041 | Ticker-Symbol: 8P2N
München
14.08.25 | 08:00
0,110 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROK RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROK RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 13:38 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROK Resources, Inc.: ROK Resources Files Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SK / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK)(OTCQB:ROKRF) has filed its interim Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Q2 2025 Financial and Operating Highlights

The Company remained on strategy and budget for Q2 2025 with Funds Flow of $9.0 million, used to increase working capital surplus and pursue the Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB").

  • Production in line with forecast: quarterly production averaged 3,729 boepd (65% liquids).

  • Working Capital Surplus: Adjusted Net Surplus of $3.8 million as compared to $10.6 million of Adjusted Net Debt at year-end 2024.

  • Initiated and Executed NCIB: Including July trading, the Company repurchased and cancelled a total of 1,171,000 common shares at an average price of $0.19 per share leaving 218,598,315 common shares issued and outstanding.

Operations Update

The Company plans to initiate a three well capital program in Q3 2025 targeting two low-cost re-entries and the drilling of an open hole Midale multi lateral well. The balance of the 2025 development program is expected to commence in Q4 2025. The Company maintains flexibility to facilitate strategic growth when appropriate amid ongoing pricing volatility.

Q2 2025 Financials

The Company will continue to prioritize maintaining stable production with Funds Flow directed to increasing working capital surplus and/or be used to facilitate the purchase and cancelation of its outstanding common shares, as defined by the NCIB.

Financial (expressed in $000s except where stated)

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Net income (loss)

3,278

82

1,733

(5,531

)

Basic ($/share)

0.01

0.00

0.01

(0.03

)

Diluted ($/share)

0.01

0.00

0.01

(0.03

)

Funds flow

8,977

5,001

16,126

11,343

Basic ($/share)

0.04

0.02

0.07

0.05

Diluted ($/share)

0.04

0.02

0.07

0.05

Expenditures on property, plant and equipment

1,034

5,276

1,703

7,095

Operating

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Oil and Natural Gas Sales

16,641

21,742

37,621

42,674

Royalties

(2,558

)

(3,782

)

(6,036

)

(7,737

)

Operating Expenses

(10,543

)

(11,555

)

(19,574

)

(22,279

)

Operating Income

3,540

6,405

12,011

12,658

Realized gain on commodity contracts

6,869

(65

)

6,535

861

Processing and other income (1)

553

647

1,190

1,509

Funds from Operations

10,962

6,987

19,736

15,028

Average daily production

Crude oil (bbl/d)

2,030

2,074

2,098

2,140

NGLs (boe/d)

376

411

396

435

Natural gas (mcf/d)

7,940

8,715

8,041

9,198

Total (boe/d)

3,729

3,937

3,834

4,107

Operating Netback per boe

Oil and Natural Gas Sales

49.03

60.68

54.21

57.08

Royalties

(7.54

)

(10.56

)

(8.70

)

(10.35

)

Operating Expenses

(31.07

)

(32.25

)

(28.20

)

(29.80

)

Operating Netbacks ($/boe)

10.42

17.87

17.31

16.93

Funds from Operations ($/boe)

31.90

19.50

28.04

20.10

Operating Income Profit Margin

21.3

%

29.4

%

31.9

%

29.7

%

Funds from Operations Profit Margin

65.1

%

32.1

%

51.7

%

35.2

%

Share information

Common shares outstanding, end of period

218,418,315

212,613,817

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

218,418,348

211,916,317

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

218,418,348

265,105,802

  1. Non-cash revenue derived from management fees that are recognized over time from deferred revenue is excluded from processing and other income for the calculation of Funds from Operations.

Complete reports and statements are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company website www.rokresources.ca.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

The Company began an NCIB to purchase and cancel up to 10% of its outstanding Public Float (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) during a one-year period from the date of acceptance of the NCIB from the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company has repurchased and cancelled a total of 1,171,000 common shares at an average price of $0.19 per share from the commencement of the NCIB on June 24, 2025, through the end of July 2025, leaving 218,598,315 common shares issued and outstanding.

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It has offices located in both Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. ROK's common shares are traded on the TSXV Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

For further information, please contact:

Bryden Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer
Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development
Phone: (306) 522-0011
Email: investor@rokresources.ca
Website: www.rokresources.ca

Non-IFRS Measures

The non-IFRS measures referred to above do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses this non-IFRS measurement to provide its shareholders and investors with a measurement of the Company's financial performance and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used.

"Operating Income" is calculated by deducting royalties and operating expense from total sales revenue. Total sales revenue is comprised of oil and gas sales. The Company refers to Operating Income expressed per unit of production as an "Operating Netback". "Operating Income Profit Margin" is calculated by the Company as Operating Income as a percentage of oil and natural gas sales. "Funds from Operations" is calculated by adding other income and realized gains/losses on commodity contracts ("hedging") to Operating Income. "Funds from Operations Profit Margin" is calculated by the Company as Funds from Operations as a percentage of oil and natural gas sales.

The following table reconciles the aforementioned non-IFRS measures:

($000s)

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Oil and Natural Gas Sales

16,641

21,742

37,621

42,674

Royalties

(2,558

)

(3,782

)

(6,036

)

(7,737

)

Operating Expenses

(10,543

)

(11,555

)

(19,574

)

(22,279

)

Operating Income

3,540

6,405

12,011

12,658

Processing and other income (1)

6,869

(65

)

6,535

861

Realized gain (loss) on commodity contracts

553

647

1,190

1,509

Funds from Operations

10,962

6,987

19,736

15,028

Sales volume (boe)

339,366

358,303

694,023

747,563

($ per boe)

Oil and Natural Gas Sales

49.03

60.68

54.21

57.08

Royalties

(7.54

)

(10.56

)

(8.70

)

(10.35

)

Operating Expenses

(31.07

)

(32.25

)

(28.20

)

(29.80

)

Operating Netback

10.42

17.87

17.31

16.93

Funds from Operations

31.90

19.50

28.04

20.10

Operating Income Profit Margin

21.3

%

29.4

%

31.9

%

29.7

%

Funds from Operations Profit Margin

65.1

%

32.1

%

51.7

%

35.2

%

  1. Non-cash revenue derived from management fees that are recognized over time from deferred revenue is excluded from processing and other income for the calculation of Funds from Operations.

"Net Surplus (Debt)" includes the undiscounted face value of all indebtedness of the Company, such as the Credit Facility and Lease Obligations (each as defined within the Company's interim condensed financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025), net of Adjusted Working Capital. "Adjusted Working Capital" is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding current portion of debt, lease liability, and RSU liability as defined on the Company's statement of financial position within the Company's interim condensed financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025. "Adjusted Net Surplus (Debt)" is calculated by removing the "mark-to-market fair value of the current portion of risk management contracts" and "lease obligations" (each as defined within the Company's interim condensed financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025) and non-cash deferred revenue liability derived from non-core business activities from Net Surplus (Debt).

The following table reconciles the aforementioned non-IFRS measures:

($000s)

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents

3,316

-

Accounts receivable

8,321

11,528

Prepaids and deposits

828

284

Risk management contracts

270

(771

)

Accounts payable

(8,751

)

(15,346

)

Adjusted working capital

3,984

(4,305

)

Credit Facility (1)

-

(7,349

)

Lease obligations (1)

(398

)

(475

)

Adjusted working capital

3,984

(4,305

)

Net surplus (debt)

3,586

(12,129

)

Remove: Current portion of risk management contracts

(270

)

771

Remove: Lease obligations

398

475

Remove: Deferred revenue liability (non-cash)

46

322

Adjusted net surplus (debt)

3,760

(10,561

)

"Funds Flow" includes all cash from (used in) operating activities and is calculated before the change in non-cash working capital. "Funds Flow Basic ($/share)" and "Funds Flow Diluted ($/share)" are calculated by dividing Funds Flow by the weighted average number of basic shares and weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding, respectively, for the relevant period, as presented within the Company's interim condensed financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025. These are considered key measures of operating performance and capital management as they demonstrate the Company's ability to generate the cash necessary to repay debt and fund capital investments. Management believes that by excluding the temporary impact of changes in non-cash operating working capital, each of these provide useful measures of ROK's ability to generate cash that are not subject to short-term movements in non-cash operating working capital.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to Funds Flow:

($000s)

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Cash flows provided by operating activities

9,496

6,484

12,533

10,660

Change in non-cash working capital

(519

)

(1,483

)

3,593

683

Funds Flow

8,977

5,001

16,126

11,343

Conversion Measures

Production volumes and reserves are commonly expressed on a barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of 6 thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") to 1 barrel of oil ("bbl"). Although the intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants, boe's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In recent years, the value ratio based on the price of crude oil as compared to natural gas has been significantly higher than the energy equivalency of 6:1 and utilizing a conversion of natural gas volumes on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Abbreviations

bbls/d

bopd

barrels per day

barrels per day

boepd

barrels oil equivalent per day

IP

Initial Production

NGLs

Natural Gas Liquids

Mboe

Mg/l

Thousands of barrels of oil equivalent

Milligrams per Litre

MMboe

Millions of barrels of oil equivalent

PDP

Proved Developed Producing

TP

Total Proved Reserves

TPP

Total Proved and Probable Reserves

WTI

CA$

US$

West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for the crude oil standard grade

Canadian dollars

U.S. dollars

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans and the expected results thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental, and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. In regard to the NCIB discussed in this news release, although the Company presently intends to purchase Common Shares under the NCIB, there can be no assurance that acceptance by the TSXV of the NCIB will be achieved, or that subsequently any such purchases of Common Shares will be completed. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ROK Resources Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/rok-resources-files-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-2025-1060975

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.