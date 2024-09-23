

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales expanded at the weakest pace in this year so far, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



At constant prices, retail sales climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 4.4 percent stable rise in August.



Further, this was the weakest rate of increase since the current sequence of growth began in January.



Sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts grew the most by 15.7 percent annually in September, and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and orthopedic equipment also logged a sharp growth of 11.2 percent.



On the other hand, food, beverage, and tobacco sales decreased 0.4 percent in September compared to the same period last year, and those for textiles, clothing, and footwear plunged by 13.6 percent. Sales of furniture, radio, TV, and household appliances also fell markedly by 5.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.1 percent from August, when they advanced by 1.9 percent.



