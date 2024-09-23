Wiley's new panel discussion series brings together leading experts to explore and reimagine the future of scholarly publishing, challenging the status quo and sparking important dialogue.

Wiley (NYSE: WLY) has unveiled the first episode of its new panel discussion series, "The Conversations," which aims to be a catalyst for change within the scholarly publishing landscape. The first episode can be viewed here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923064614/en/

Image from Episode 1 of "The Conversations" presented by Wiley (Photo: Business Wire)

With a mission to explore the shifts and emerging opportunities in publishing, the series provides a platform for open dialogue and debate around the industry's most pressing challenges, offering different perspectives on what the future holds.

"With so many emerging technologies and changing needs, the industry needs a fresh blueprint," said Jay Flynn, executive vice president and general manager of Research and Learning at Wiley and the series host. "Wiley is actively listening to our community and facilitating provocative, worthwhile thought leadership for the benefit of those within it. We're here to challenge the status quo, to innovate, and to collaboratively shape what comes next."

The premiere episode explores the current state of publishing technology, how it hasn't kept up with consumer technology, why that might be, and how it needs to change. The experts discuss the need for trust, quality, and robust peer review to remain the focus for publishers as AI adoption grows.

The episode also explores a necessary paradigm shift towards more dynamic, "format-less" publishing models that enhance accessibility, searchability, and usability of data for both humans and machines-a two-pronged approach to sharing information.

"We need to evolve our publishing systems to make scientific data not just available, but truly discoverable," said Nicole Bishop, founder CEO of Quartolio.

Bishop and Chris Reid, director of product publishing development at AAAS, are the guests in the first episode, in a thought-provoking conversation with host Flynn.

Upcoming Episodes of "The Conversations":

Episode 2: "Beyond the Paywall: The Open Access Revolution" (October 14) Featuring Professor Allen Moore, Dr. Nathaniel Harnett, and Colleen Campbell, this episode will explore open access and its industry-altering impact.

Episode 3: "Into the AI Age: The Role of AI in Research and Learning" (to be taped live at Frankfurt Book Fair, October 17) This episode will bring together leading AI experts, Olivia Gambelin, Dr. Dorothea Baur, and Ivana Bartoletti to discuss the influence of AI and examine how ethics and innovation can and must coexist in all contexts including publishing.

The series, now available on YouTube, is just one example of how Wiley is working to collectively envision and shape a future where innovation, information dissemination, and ethics work together to drive positive global change.

Media Attendance: A limited number of spots are available for credentialed media at the live taping of Episode 3 in Frankfurt on October 17. For more information, please email newsroom@wiley.com.

Watch the series now, starting with Episode 1, "Past the PDF: Innovation in Publishing Technologies," available on Wiley's The Conversations web page.

About Wiley

Wiley (NYSE: WLY) is one of the world's largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning. Our industry-leading content, services, platforms, and knowledge networks are tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners, including researchers, students, instructors, professionals, institutions, and corporations. We empower knowledge-seekers to transform today's biggest obstacles into tomorrow's brightest opportunities. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923064614/en/

Contacts:

Ed Colby edcolby@wiley.com