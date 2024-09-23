Daiwa House, Japan's largest homebuilder, has developed a new carport made from extruded aluminum profiles. It comes in two versions, accommodating either four or two vehicles. Daiwa House Industry, Japan's largest homebuilder, has teamed up with Shikoku Kasei Holdings Corp. , a building materials supplier, to launch Dream Port, a new PV carport for homes and commercial buildings. The companies designed the carport as an ancillary facility, featuring integrated rain gutters and no exposed wiring or lighting. The new product features extruded aluminum profiles and is available in two versions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...