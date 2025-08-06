

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (1925.T, DWAHY), a Japanese construction company, on Wednesday announced that profit attributable to owners of the parent declined in the first quarter compared to the previous year.



For the first quarter, Profit attributable to owners of the parent declined 16.6 percent to 76.24 billion yen from 91.39 billion yen in the previous year.



Basic net income per share was 123.25 yen versus 142.84 yen last year.



Operating income decreased 3.1 percent to 118.12 billion yen from 121.85 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales increased 0.4 percent to 1292.1 billion yen from 1287.2 billion yen in the previous year.



Daiwa House Industry is currently trading 1.85% higher at JPY 5,128 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



