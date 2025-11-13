

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (DWH.F) released a profit for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY137.718 billion, or JPY222.62 per share. This compares with JPY156.342 billion, or JPY244.74 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to JPY2.630 trillion from JPY2.652 trillion last year.



Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 468.74 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 5.600Trln



