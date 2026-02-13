

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (DWH.F) announced earnings for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY225.356 billion, or JPY364.23 per share. This compares with JPY236.832 billion, or JPY372.48 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to JPY4.030 trillion from JPY3.950 trillion last year.



Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY225.356 Bln. vs. JPY236.832 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY364.23 vs. JPY372.48 last year. -Revenue: JPY4.030 Tn vs. JPY3.950 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 468.60 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 5.600 T



