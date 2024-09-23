Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024

Nord Anglia Education's professional learning platform achieves gold LPI accreditation and wins gold Brandon Hall Group award

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced that its professional learning platform-Nord Anglia University (NAU)-has been accredited by the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI) for the sixth consecutive year.

Nord Anglia Education Logo

NAU achieved a score of 98% against the LPI's metrics: professional learning strategy, continuous improvement, investment in technology, and commitment to quality learning.

NAU contains thousands of resources and learning opportunities designed to support the professional development of over 16,000 teaching and non-teaching colleagues, connecting them with their peers across Nord Anglia's global family of over 80 schools.

Jenny McWalter, Assistant Director, Professional Development at Nord Anglia Education, said: "At Nord Anglia, we provide opportunities for colleagues to continuously develop and help our students to reach their full potential. The efforts of our colleagues being recognised externally highlights how members of our global community are fostering a culture of learning, collaborating and growing effective practice through Nord Anglia University."

This year, NAU also achieved Gold Accredited Learning Department status from the LPI, after submitting two case studies, 'Understanding Neurodiversity in Schools' and 'Developing Strength in Professional Learning in Schools'.

In addition to its LPI accomplishment, NAU has also been awarded the Brandon Hall Group's Human Capital Management Gold award for 'Best Custom Content' for its course on 'Understanding Neurodiversity in Schools'.

Media enquiries:
Francesca Milani
Communications Manager
+44 20 7131 0000
francesca.milani@nordanglia.com

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/4873177/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nord-anglia-educations-professional-learning-platform-achieves-gold-lpi-accreditation-and-wins-gold-brandon-hall-group-award-302255586.html

