Nord Anglia Education teachers present global metacognition research findings at Boston College

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education teachers gathered at Boston College to share initial findings from classroom-based metacognition research projects. The studies were conducted as part of Nord Anglia's two-year Metacognition Research Project, in collaboration with the College's Lynch School of Education and Human Development.

Metacognition is the ability to understand and manage how you learn. It involves setting goals, choosing strategies to complete a task, checking your progress, and making changes to improve your results.

Nord Anglia's global metacognition project, which was launched in 2023, involves teachers from 27 of its schools across five global regions. The research explores how metacognitive strategies can enhance student learning, wellbeing, and the development of future-ready skills such as critical thinking, creativity, and self-awareness.

Initial findings included:

At BIS Abu Dhabi, Aaron Regan's study showed that Year 5 students made significant gains in reading comprehension (specifically inference and prediction skills) when guided by structured 'thinking routines', which are simple, repeatable strategies or sets of questions that guide students to reflect on their thinking.





In Bangkok, Meg King's Year 2 students at St Andrews International School nearly doubled their recognition of compassionate acts after using the "See, Think, Me, We" routine, a reflective thinking strategy that helps students observe a situation, interpret its meaning, relate it to their own experiences, and then consider its impact on others or the wider community.

- Teacher assessments showed a 78% improvement in students' understanding of empathy and global citizenship. Tracy Slatoff at North Broward Preparatory School in Florida found that fourth-grade students using collaborative learning strategies reported over 50% greater use of critical thinking skills compared to working independently, along with increased confidence in analysing texts and reflecting on ideas.





Mumbi Jessica Mulenga's Reception class at the British School of Beijing, Sanlitun, demonstrated that even the youngest learners can develop metacognitive habits.

- Her study showed that 75% of children independently revisited and improved their work, while 88% displayed planning, evaluating, or justifying behaviours during collaborative tasks-early signs of agency and reflective thinking.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said: "Our global research project is a powerful example of what's possible when educators champion innovation. Our teachers have deepened their own practice while also contributing to a global body of knowledge that will shape how we use metacognition to improve our students' learning outcomes for years to come."

Dr Damian Bebell, Assistant Research Professor at Boston College and co-lead of the project, commented: "This collaboration has shown how international research partnerships can drive meaningful educational change. The work presented by Nord Anglia's teachers is both academically rigorous and deeply grounded in the realities of today's classrooms."

The conference featured keynote sessions and collaborative workshops, where educators shared practical strategies and the real-world impact of metacognition in their classrooms. It also deepened the partnership between Nord Anglia and Boston College, highlighting the power of connecting academic research with everyday teaching practice.

First-year findings from the global project were published in 'Building Better Thinkers', Nord Anglia's 2024 whitepaper on metacognition. The full research report, including comprehensive data and analysis from across the two-year initiative, will be published later this year.

For more information, visit www.nordangliaeducation.com/metacognition.

