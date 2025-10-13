Etqan Global Academy, a leading bilingual school in Qatar, joins Nord Anglia Education

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced that Etqan Global Academy in Doha, Qatar, has joined its global family of international schools.

Founded in 2019, Etqan Global Academy ('EGA') is a K-10 bilingual (Arabic and English) day school offering the IBO Primary and Middle Years Programmes, the Canadian Ontario curriculum, and Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education's (MoEHE) curriculum.

EGA is Nord Anglia's third school in Qatar-alongside Compass International School Doha and Nord Anglia International School Al Khor-and its ninth in the Middle East.

The school currently educates over 1,800 students from Pre-K to Grade 10 and has plans to expand its offering to Grade 12.

EGA's 60,000-square-metre campus in Al-Kheesa features state-of-the-art facilities, including 176 classrooms, eight science labs, four swimming pools, two theatres, six sports fields, teaching kitchens and dedicated libraries.

Dr Abdulaziz Ghailan, Founder and Chairman, Etqan Global Academy, said: "Joining Nord Anglia Education will further enrich our students' learning and our educators' professional development through access to world-class programmes and opportunities. As we look to the future, Etqan will continue to celebrate our deep roots in Qatari culture as part of an international group that truly understands the importance of our cultural identity. Today marks an exciting new chapter for our school community where we'll now become part of a family of nearly 100,000 Nord Anglia students and over 22,000 colleagues."

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer, Nord Anglia Education, said: "We are proud to welcome Etqan Global Academy to Nord Anglia Education. In Qatar, and across the Middle East, our schools offer diverse curriculum pathways designed to provide students and families with the very best in international education. In choosing to become part of our family of schools, Etqan's students, their families, and colleagues can look forward to many new global opportunities and experiences."

Students benefit from Nord Anglia's global collaborations with world-leading institutions such as MIT, UNICEF, and IMG Academy. These collaborations offer transformative experiences in STEAM, social impact, sport, and wellbeing.

Nord Anglia Education's approach-centred on differentiated, high-quality schooling and innovation in teaching and learning-also supports Qatar's Education Strategy 2024-2030. These priorities include enhancing educational quality, embedding digitalisation, and developing students' skills for a knowledge-based economy.

EGA's more than 200 teachers and support colleagues will gain access to Nord Anglia University, the organisation's professional development platform, and join a global community of more than 22,000 educators. They will benefit from hundreds of professional learning experiences, including opportunities to apply for an Executive Master's in International Education from King's College London, as well as other exclusive leadership programmes.

Media enquiries

James Russell

Group Head of Communications

M +44 (0) 7730 365437

james.russell@nordanglia.com

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching nearly 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/5558561/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/etqan-global-academy-a-leading-bilingual-school-in-qatar-joins-nord-anglia-education-302581855.html