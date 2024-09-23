Royalty Management Holding Corporation: Royalty Management and LVC Global Partner To Develop Novel Technologies to Refine Gold, Silver, and Platinum Metal Group

Royalty Management and LVC Global form partnership with ReElement Technologies to develop new IP to refine high-value metals through lower cost methods

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO) ("Royalty Management" or the "Company"), an innovative royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce that it has established a multi-party relationship that includes LVC Global Holdings, LLC ("LVC Global") and ReElement Technologies Corporation (www.reelementtech.com). The aim of the relationship is to develop intellectual property specifically for sourcing and the refining of mined feedstock and ores containing gold, silver, and platinum group metals (or PGMs) that is expected to be more environmentally sensitive and lower cost than traditional methods. In return and as consideration of funding the development, the Company will earn a royalty stream from all refined products sold utilizing the developed intellectual property and patents.

ReElement Technologies Corporation has previously pioneered development of the refining of other critical minerals and metals through low-cost methods that involve innovative technologies that are changing the way industries are approaching metal and elemental refining. Royalty Management has agreed to provide funding for new technology development outside their current intellectual property to refine Platinum Group Metals (PGM), gold, and silver in what is expected to be a substantially lower cost and more environmentally sensitive method than the traditional methods for processing and refining these ores.

Furthermore, the Company has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with LVC Global, an energy, natural resources, and infrastructure asset acquisition and advisory firm, to assist Royalty Management in sourcing mining operations and reserves containing elements in PGM, gold, and silver, while creating new market opportunities in this space. LVC Global has decades of experience in sourcing and conducting due diligence of mining assets that will complement Royalty Management's deployment and scaling of the intellectual property being developed under this program.

Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "Our teams our obviously very close and have jointly seen the need for a better and lower cost refining in the gold, silver and PGM marketplace. By partnering with both LVC Global and ReElement for these specific feedstocks, we can lean on each other to efficiently develop the process, source the feedstock and deploy the process throughout the globe. At Royalty, alongside LVC Global, we are looking at several very attractive feedstock relationships, but it always comes down to the refining process being the limiting factor to viable projects in the gold, silver and PGM marketplace. Ourselves and the mutual teams are confident that with the funding provided by Royalty we can develop this process quickly and efficiently for commercial applications in the gold and silver space but also the defense sector."

Sauve continued, "As one can imagine, there is an immense number of mining projects that have high-quality resources that contain PGM, gold, and silver but are inhibited from extraction due to other logistics or impediments to their production. This technology will change the game on that front: we can build alongside mining operations to increase the value of the production by refining to very high purity locally, creating substantial value for the operators. Furthermore, being a generally lower-cost and more environmentally friendly method of purification of elements, our technology will also enable the more efficient extraction of PGM, gold, and silver from resources and reserves, thereby opening up a larger market of otherwise unmerchantable or unprofitable operations. With such a large addressable market, even a small deployment of this developing technology to mining companies has the ability to translate into large royalties and returns for Royalty Management."

C. Derek Campbell, Executive Chairman of LVC Global stated, "We are excited to partner with Royalty Management and ReElement to find ways to monetize this newly developed IP within our network of international mine owners and operators. With our experience in this sector, we are eager to activate this partnership with Royalty Management and see this as a long-term value creation for both of our companies."

The intellectual property and patent development agreement with ReElement Technologies involves the following:

Royalty Management will fund the development process of ReElement to develop environmentally sensitive and cost-effective intellectual property for the refining of such products.

Royalty Management will fund the IP and patent process post development.

For the capital provided, Royalty Management will earn a royalty stream from any revenues generated by any users of the intellectual property developed through Royalty Management's investment and for the gold, silver and PGM based feedstocks.

Royalty Management, LVC, and ReElement will source PGM, gold, and silver based feedstock where the sourced product partners will leach the feedstock into a pregnant leach solution to be separated and purified by the developed IP.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments. The business model focuses on acquiring and structuring cashflow and revenue streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit: www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

About LVC Global Holdings, LLC

LVC Global Holdings is an asset acquisition and deal origination advisory platform with over 25 years of experience optimizing and monetizing risk-mitigated opportunity flow in Energy, Infrastructure, Natural Resources, Security & Defense, and Technology across the Emerging & Frontier Markets - particularly throughout Sub-Saharan Africa. LVC GLOBAL optimizes our opportunity flow by shaping structured, well-managed revenue-generating platforms positioned to scale in the dynamic international marketplace. For more information visit: www.lvc-global.com. For more information visit www.lvc-global.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Copies will be available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

