

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy has announced more than $3 billion for 25 selected projects across 14 states to boost the domestic production of advanced batteries and battery materials nationwide.



The portfolio of selected projects, once fully contracted, are projected to support more than 8,000 construction jobs and 4,000 operating jobs, DOE said in a press release.



Batteries are critical to strengthening the U.S. grid, powering American homes and businesses, and supporting the electrification of the transportation sector.



Administered by the Department of Energy's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC), the selected projects will retrofit, expand, and build new domestic facilities for battery-grade processed critical minerals, battery components, battery manufacturing, and recycling.



'We're in the midst of a manufacturing revival in the United States as the Biden-Harris Administration's Investing in America agenda continues to breathe new life into communities and local economies across the country,' said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.



Through MESC, the Investing in America agenda will generate $16 billion in total investment for battery manufacturing and recycling through the Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing and Recycling Program.



More than half of the 25 selected projects have committed to or already have signed a Project Labor Agreement commitment and 10 have an agreement with labor or a neutrality pledge.



