

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced that T-Mobile USA, its direct subsidiary, plans to offer senior notes in a registered public offering. T-Mobile USA, Inc. intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include among other things, share repurchases, any dividends declared by T-Mobile's Board and refinancing of existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis.



T-Mobile USA has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission with complete information about the issuer and the offering of notes.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News