Valérie Danaguezian, who has held the position of Chief Financial Officer since Adocia's founding in 2005, is leaving the company to focus on a family project

Mathieu-William Gilbert will serve as Chief Financial Officer in addition to his position as Chief Operating Officer, which he has held since May 2024

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, today announced the appointment of Mathieu-William Gilbert as Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Valérie Danaguezian, who has held this position since 2005.

Mathieu-William Gilbert joined the Company in May 2024 as Chief Operating Officer following a distinguished career of more than fifteen years at Novo Nordisk, where he held Vice President and General Manager positions for several subsidiaries in North Africa and Latin America. His background includes extensive experience in commercial operations and financial management.

In his added role, Mathieu-William Gilbert will oversee administrative and financial functions, investor relations, legal affairs, and human resources. He is also a member of the Executive Committee and serves as Secretary General of the Board of Directors.

"I thank Olivier Soula for his trust in adding the role of Chief Financial Officer to my position as Chief Operating Officer. It is with great pride and responsibility that I commit to working alongside an outstanding team", said Mathieu-William Gilbert. "These past months have reinforced my confidence in Adocia's potential, and I am determined to contribute to its success".

Valérie Danaguezian, Chief Financial Officer of Adocia for more than 18 years, has provided invaluable expertise to the company, contributing to its founding and growth, notably during its transition from a private company to a public company listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. She previously held senior positions at Sanofi Pasteur and Flamel Technologies alongside the Soula family.

"It is with great emotion that I leave Adocia after nearly two decades as Chief Financial Officer, alongside the founders, the Soula family. I am proud to have contributed to the development of this company, which stands out for the talent of its employees, its ability to innovate, and its adaptability to change," said Valérie Danaguezian. "We have had the time for a thorough transition with Mathieu, and I have come to appreciate his skills and strategic vision. Lastly, I would like to thank Gérard and Olivier for trusting me and for the intense and rewarding years we have spent together

"It is not without deep regret that we see Valérie leave, and at the same time, we are happy to see her thrive in a project close to her heart. Adocia owes a great deal to Valérie, whose contribution has been exceptional. On behalf of the entire team, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to her", said Olivier and Gérard Soula, co-founders of the Company.

"Mathieu joins the team with valuable experience that enriches us, and the determination needed to achieve our ambitious goals. I am delighted to have him with us", added Olivier Soula, CEO of Adocia.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining different hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoGel, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

