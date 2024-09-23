

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday, as Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee hinted at significant rate cuts over the next year.



Many more rate cuts are likely needed over the next 12 months as labor market deterioration happens fast, Goolsbee said at the National Association of State Treasurers Annual Conference.



'We have a long way to come down' on the Fed policy rate, which was reduced to the 4.75%-5.00% range last week.



'If we want a soft landing, we can't be behind the curve,' Goolsbee added.



Reports on durable goods orders, new home sales and consumer confidence are due this week along with a report on personal income and spending that includes the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.



The greenback retreated to 0.8464 against franc and 1.1143 against the euro, from an early nearly 2-week high of 0.8518 and a 4-day high of 1.1083, respectively. The currency is seen finding support around 0.83 against the franc and 1.12 against the euro.



The greenback touched a 2-1/2-year low of 1.3359 against pound, off an early 4-day high of 1.3248. The currency is likely to challenge support around the 1.35 level.



The greenback weakened to more than a 2-week low of 1.3490 against the loonie, near 9-month low of 0.6853 against the aussie and more than a 3-week low of 0.6273 against the kiwi, off its early highs of 1.3582, 0.6793 and 0.6225, respectively. Immediate support for the currency is seen around 1.32 against the loonie, 0.69 against the aussie and 0.63 against the kiwi.



The greenback eased against the yen and was trading at 143.41. The currency is poised to challenge support around the 134.00 level.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News