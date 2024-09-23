

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A new study presented at the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Congress in Milan and published in The Lancet journal eClinicalMedicine revealed that psilocybin, the active compound in 'magic mushrooms,' may offer more effective outcomes for treating moderate to severe major depressive disorder compared to the commonly prescribed antidepressant escitalopram, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI).



The study, led by Tommaso Barba from Imperial College, London, involved a six-month, phase 2, double-blind, randomized controlled trial with 59 participants suffering from moderate to severe depression.



Thirty participants received a single dose of psilocybin, while 29 underwent a six-week course of escitalopram, with both groups receiving around 20 hours of similar psychological support. Both treatments significantly improved depressive symptoms, which were observed even six months after treatment. However, those who took psilocybin reported greater enhancements in social functioning and psychological connectedness, with notably large effect sizes.



'These results appeared to be maintained over a 6-month follow-up period. In addition, in previous work we had found that psilocybin also improves sexual drive, in contrast to SSRIs which tend to lower libido in many patients. So overall it seems psilocybin might give additional positive mental health benefits,' Barba added.



David Erritzoe, the co-first author of the study and Clinical Director and Deputy Head of the Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College said, 'The study suggests that psilocybin therapy might be a more holistic treatment option for depression, addressing both the symptoms of depression and overall well-being. This could make a substantial difference in the overall happiness and daily activities of those suffering from depression, providing a more joined-up approach to mental health treatment.'



However, Erritzoe cautioned that psilocybin remains an experimental treatment and is not yet approved for general use. It is administered in highly controlled settings, unlike recreational psychedelic use, which can lead to unpredictable and potentially harmful effects, particularly for those with mental health challenges.



It's important to consider that the study only treated participants for six weeks, and many received additional treatments during the six-month follow-up. More research is necessary to fully understand the long-term efficacy and risks associated with psilocybin-assisted therapy.



