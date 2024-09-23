Anzeige
Enterprise Group, Inc.: Enterprise Group to Present & Participate in 1x1 Meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in Association with Small Cap Discoveries on Thursday, September 26, 2024

ST. ALBERT, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Enterprise Group, Inc. ("Enterprise" or the "Company") (TSX:E)(OTCQB:ETOLF), Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate harmful emissions for small local and Tier One resource clients, today announced that it will be presenting and participating in 1x1 meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 3:00 PM (Local Time -PST).

Leonard D. Jaroszuk, Chairman & CEO and Desmond O'Kell, President & Director of Enterprise will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM Eastern Time (3:00 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51150

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Enterprise Group, Inc., and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate harmful emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Desmond O'Kell
Phone: 780.418.4400
Email: Des.OKell@EnterpriseGRP.ca

SOURCE: Enterprise Group, Inc. via Planet MicroCap



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
