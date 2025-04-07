St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment and services to the energy/resource sector), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Green House Gas (GHG) and other harmful emissions for small local and Tier One resource clients, announces that it is finalizing a senior secured credit facility (the "Facility") with a Canadian Schedule 1 bank.

The new Facility is to be used for acquisitions, capital expenditures, and working capital. The Facility bears interest at a rate of up to prime + 2%, is secured by a first charge on all company assets and is subject to certain financial covenants.

"This new credit facility gives us the financial flexibility needed to support our growth plans and continue executing on our strategic priorities. It provides us with the resources to navigate the evolving market landscape while maintaining focus on operational efficiency and long-term stability," said Leonard D. Jaroszuk, CEO & Chairman of Enterprise Group, Inc.

About Enterprise Group, Inc. Enterprise Group, Inc., is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas and other harmful emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available on the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

