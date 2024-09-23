

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recently, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has shared the space company's future traveling plans to Mars on X/Twitter, expressing his intentions to turn the planet into a potential tourist destination for humans.



'SpaceX plans to launch about five uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years,' he announced. 'If those all land safely, then crewed missions are possible in four years. If we encounter challenges, then the crewed missions will be postponed another two years.'



Moreover, Musk acknowledged the difficulty of the task as the travel from Earth to Mars is only possible when the two planets align, which occurs every two years.



'No matter what happens with landing success, SpaceX will increase the number of spaceships traveling to Mars exponentially with every transit opportunity,' he wrote. 'We want to enable anyone who wants to be a space traveler to go to Mars! That means you or your family or friends - anyone who dreams of great adventure'.



Additionally, the billionaire highlighted the role of bureaucracy in the mission's success. He criticized bureaucracy for 'currently choking America to death', warning that it could potentially 'destroy the Mars program and doom humanity'.



Earlier this month, Musk explained that the initial trips to the Red planet will be uncrewed to ensure that the ships can land on the surface properly before sending humans.



