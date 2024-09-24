

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent.



Japan will see September results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in August, their scores were 49.8 and 53.7, respectively.



Taiwan will release August numbers for export orders; in July, orders were up 4.8 percent on year.



