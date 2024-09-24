

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Business confidence survey data from Germany is the only major economic report due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is set to issue business and consumer confidence survey results.



In the meantime, business sentiment and capacity utilization figures are due from Turkey.



At 4.00 am ET, the ifo Institute is slated to publish German business confidence survey data for September. The business climate index is forecast to fall to 86.1 from 86.6 in the previous month.



