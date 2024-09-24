

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Tuesday the launch of the cobas Respiratory flex test, the first to use Roche's novel and proprietary TAGS (Temperature-Activated Generation of Signal) technology, for high throughput, simultaneous detection of 12 respiratory viruses.



The company noted that TAGS technology, developed by Roche scientists, uses multiplex polymerase chain reaction or PCR testing, combined with colour, temperature and data processing, to identify as many as 15 pathogens in a single PCR test. This is compared to the typical PCR tests on a high throughput analyser that are able to identify four results in a single test.



The new test will enable syndromic panel testing on the high throughput molecular diagnostic analysers cobas 5800, 6800 and 8800.



The cobas Respiratory flex test can detect up to 12 of the most common respiratory viruses, including influenza A, influenza B, Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV and SARS-CoV-2, within a patient sample using a single PCR test.



The test also allows clinicians to specify which pathogens to look for using pre-selected targets, helping clinicians to factor in the test setting, season, locality and patient-specific factors.



The cobas Respiratory flex test is now available in countries accepting CE-mark, and multiple countries around the world have initiated their local registrations. The U.S., 510(k) clearance from FDA will follow with submission planned for the forth quarter.



The company added that the TAGS technology has potential across multiple types of pathogens and indications, offering the chance to revolutionise high throughput testing for infectious diseases in future.



Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics, said, 'Many respiratory illnesses share similar symptoms, making them difficult to diagnose. As respiratory outbreaks, combined with growing incidence of antibiotic resistance continue, getting an accurate and timely diagnosis is critical to providing the best care for patients and curbing transmission. Using TAGS technology, the cobas Respiratory flex test can help clinicians identify specific respiratory viruses sooner, helping to speed up diagnosis and get the right care to patients.'



