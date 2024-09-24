JP Jenkins Ltd

24th Sept 2024 JPJ: BLVN ISIN: GB00B04PYL99 Bowleven plc (BLVN) ("Bowleven" or "the Company") Shares now trading on JP Jenkins London, UK, 24th Sept 2024 - Bowleven plc (JPJ:BLVN), is an oil and gas company, incorporated in Scotland in 2001 and has its registered office in Edinburgh, Scotland and its head office in London, UK today announces its shares have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. Bowleven plc (BLVN) is based at 50 Lothian Road, Festival Square, Edinburgh, Scotland, EH3 9WJand is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number SC225242. JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker. The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00B04PYL99), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at ( https://jpjenkins.com/ ). Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of JP Jenkins commented: "We are pleased to welcome Bowleven plc to JP Jenkins, the UK's leading share dealing platform for unlisted companies. Following their transition from the London Stock Exchange's AIM market, Bowleven shareholders will continue to have access to liquidity and trading opportunities. We look forward to supporting Bowleven as they focus on maximizing shareholder value and advancing their projects in Africa." Eli Chahin, CEO of Bowleven plc commented: "We are pleased to announce Bowleven's move to JP Jenkins, ensuring continued access for our shareholders to trade and realize the value of their investments. This transition marks a key step in our journey as we remain focused on advancing our Ëtinde project and creating long-term value. JP Jenkins provides a platform that aligns with our commitment to maintaining liquidity and transparency for our shareholders. We look forward to this next chapter and remain committed to driving forward our strategic goals." For further information, please contact: Bowleven plc (BLVN) Eli Chahin, CEO

JP Jenkins Veronika Oswald / Mason Doick +44 (0) 207 469 0937



