

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group (SMIN.L) reported fiscal 2024 pretax profit of 372 million pounds compared to 360 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 72.0 pence from 63.4 pence. Headline operating profit was 526 million pounds, up 5.0% from prior year, or an increase of 7.1% organic. Headline earnings per share from continuing operations was 105.2 pence compared to 97.0 pence.



Fiscal 2024 revenue increased to 3.13 billion pounds from 3.04 billion pounds, last year. Organic revenue growth was 5.4%, for the period.



For fiscal 2025, the Group expects organic revenue growth to be within its medium-term target range of 4-6%.



Smiths is now launching a Group-wide Acceleration Plan. The proposed programme has identified 30-35 million pounds of potential annualised benefits, of which around a quarter are planned to be realised during fiscal 2026, with the full benefit in fiscal 2027. The Group noted that this will result in one-off costs totalling approximately 60-65 million pounds.



