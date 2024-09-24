

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Germany-headquartered TUI AG (TUIFF) that provides tourism services worldwide on Tuesday announced that it is set to deliver a strong fiscal 2024 in line with expectations.



The company stated that positive booking momentum and a strong close to Summer 2024 have positioned it well to reaffirm the fiscal 2024 guidance of increasing underlying EBIT by at least 25 percent year-on-year.



The company also said it remains committed to its mid-term ambitions including generating underlying EBIT growth of approx. 7 percent to 10 percent CAGR.



