Dienstag, 24.09.2024
Goldpreise auf Rekordwert! DER Junior-Miner, den Sie nicht ignorieren sollten!
WKN: A2PMZB | ISIN: GB00BJN5JS53
Stuttgart
24.09.24
08:04 Uhr
0,008 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 10:54 Uhr
104 Leser
Oscillate Plc - Peterhouse Broker Option Raises additional £200,000

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

24 September 2024

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Peterhouse Broker Option Raises additional £200,000

Oscillate plc is pleased to announce that, further to the announcements of 20 September 2024, the Company has now closed the Broker Option, with a further £200,000 for 20,000,000 new Ordinary Shares, having been raised on the same terms as the £500,000 Placing.

The Broker Option fundraising remains subject to passing the Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 14 October 2024 and Admission.

Steve Xerri, Executive Director, stated: "We are very pleased with the outcome of the Peterhouse Broker Option and the additional £200,000 that it raises. Conditional on Admission, between the Broker Option and the Placing, Oscillate will have raised £700,000 that will empower Oscillate further as we move firmly into exploring hydrogen gases. This is the largest Broker Option on the Aquis Growth Market in recent years, and we look to the future with optimism."

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Circular dated 20 September 2024 unless the context requires otherwise.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company

Oscillate PLC

John Treacy

ir@oscillateplc.com

https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Telephone: 020 7220 9795


