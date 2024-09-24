

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - CDPQ, an investment company, announced on Tuesday that it has inked a deal with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and its institutional partners, to acquire Brookfield's 25 percent stake in First Hydro Company.



First Hydro is a critical electricity generation and storage facility in the UK, whose remaining 75 percent stake is currently owned by Engie.



Financial terms of the transaction, to be closed by the end of 2024, are not known.



First Hydro is responsible for the management and operation of two power plants at Dinorwig and Ffestiniog in Wales, offering over 2,000 MW power, representing 76 percent of the total pumped hydro storage in the UK.



