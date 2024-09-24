Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2024 12:26 Uhr
CTT Systems AB: Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2025

NYKÖPING, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

The following representatives of CTT Systems AB's shareholders form the nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2025:

Christian Lindström Lage, appointed by SEB Fonder
Martin Nilsson, appointed by Första AP-fonden
Jonathan Schönbäck, appointed by ODIN fonder
Tomas Torlöf (Chairman of the Nomination Committee), appointed by Trulscom Förvaltning AB

The Annual General Meeting of CTT Systems AB is scheduled for May 8, 2025.

Shareholders can until February 17, 2025 submit proposals to the nomination committee by e-mailing the chairman of the nomination committee: Tomas Torlöf (tomas.torlof@ctt.se)

For more information:

Tomas Torlöf, Chairman of the Board, CTT Systems AB
Tel. +46(0)70-5943819 / e-mail: tomas@trulscom.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

Attachments

Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2025

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
