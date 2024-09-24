Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTC: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to announce the signing of a Master Pipeline Agreement effective September 10, 2024 (the "Agreement") with Dawson & Sawyer Developments Ltd. ("Dawson + Sawyer"). Pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the Agreement, Hypercharge has agreed to be the exclusive EV charging provider for two of Dawson + Sawyer's developments currently under construction in Surrey, BC: the master-planned community of Fleetwood Village, and the condominium development of Guildford the Greatest. Delivery of Level 2 EV charging stations is scheduled to commence in October 2024.

Dawson + Sawyer is a real estate developer with over 50 years of experience, focused on creating well-designed communities across British Columbia. Their homes are known for spacious interiors and practical layouts, designed to meet the needs of modern families. With a focus on quality materials and craftsmanship, Dawson + Sawyer has built over 2,000 homes and developed over 175 acres of land.

"Helping new Dawson + Sawyer homeowners switch to electric vehicles is key to making our communities greener," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "This agreement with Dawson + Sawyer enables Hypercharge to bring EV charging to two new communities, making the transition to sustainable transportation seamless and accessible for residents in these developments."

Under the terms of the Agreement, Hypercharge will initially supply 14 Level 2 EV charging stations to Building 1 of Fleetwood Village in October 2024. Chargers for Buildings 2 through 7 are expected to be delivered progressively through 2026. Level 2 charging stations for Guildford the Greatest are expected to be delivered through 2027.

Further to the Company's news release dated September 4, 2024 with respect to, among other things, the Company's warrant repricing, the Company wishes to clarify the acceleration terms applicable to the warrants. If the closing price of the Company's common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $0.15 for any ten consecutive trading days, the warrant expiration date will be reduced to 30 days.

