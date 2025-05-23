Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2025) - David Bibby, Chief Executive Officer, Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) ("Hypercharge" or the "Company"), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kQmKL1xyCU

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC)

Hypercharge Networks Corp. is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations.

